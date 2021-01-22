Cash Dividend On The Way From Entegris (ENTG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/21, Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 2/17/21. As a percentage of ENTG's recent stock price of $112.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $38.12 per share, with $113.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.61.

In Friday trading, Entegris Inc shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

