Cash Dividend On The Way From Enbridge (ENB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.915, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of ENB's recent stock price of $34.23, this dividend works out to approximately 2.67%, so look for shares of Enbridge Inc to trade 2.67% lower — all else being equal — when ENB shares open for trading on 2/14/24.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.03 per share, with $40.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.59.
In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
