Cash Dividend On The Way From Enbridge Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B

On 2/14/22, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2134, payable on 3/1/22. As a percentage of ENB.PRB's recent share price of $19.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of ENB.PRB to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when ENB.PRB shares open for trading on 2/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.38%.

As of last close, ENB.PRB was trading at a 22.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRB shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2134 on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B:

In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 0.4%.

