Cash Dividend On The Way From Emera Variable Rate Series A Cumulative Convertible First Preferred Stock

On 4/29/22, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1364, payable on 5/16/22. As a percentage of EMA.PRA's recent share price of $15.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of EMA.PRA to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when EMA.PRA shares open for trading on 4/29/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.41%.

As of last close, EMA.PRA was trading at a 36.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of Yes. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRA shares, versus EMA:

Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1364 on Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock:

In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO) are up about 0.8%.

