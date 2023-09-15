Cash Dividend On The Way From Elme Communities (ELME)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/19/23, Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 10/4/23. As a percentage of ELME's recent stock price of $14.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Elme Communities to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when ELME shares open for trading on 9/19/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ELME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELME's low point in its 52 week range is $14.58 per share, with $20.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.80.

In Friday trading, Elme Communities shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.