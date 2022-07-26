Cash Dividend On The Way From Ellington Residential Mortgaging Real Estate Investment Trust (EARN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/22, Ellington Residential Mortgaging Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: EARN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 8/25/22. As a percentage of EARN's recent stock price of $8.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Ellington Residential Mortgaging Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when EARN shares open for trading on 7/28/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EARN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EARN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EARN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.40 per share, with $12.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.20.

Ellington Residential Mortgaging Real Estate Investment Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Ellington Residential Mortgaging Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.