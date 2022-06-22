Cash Dividend On The Way From Elbit Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/24/22, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/11/22. As a percentage of ESLT's recent stock price of $199.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESLT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESLT's low point in its 52 week range is $122.85 per share, with $238.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.30.

In Wednesday trading, Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

