Cash Dividend On The Way From Dynex Capital (DX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/23, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.13, payable on 9/1/23. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $12.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 8/22/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.39 per share, with $16.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.22.
Dynex Capital Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.
