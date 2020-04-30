Cash Dividend On The Way From Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units

On 5/4/20, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 5/12/20. As a percentage of DLNG.PRA's recent share price of $17.86, this dividend works out to approximately 3.15%, so look for shares of DLNG.PRA to trade 3.15% lower — all else being equal — when DLNG.PRA shares open for trading on 5/4/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 12.50%, which compares to an average yield of 11.43% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLNG.PRA shares, versus DLNG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :

In Thursday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are down about 2.4%.

