Cash Dividend On The Way From Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units

On 2/2/24, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 2/12/24. As a percentage of DLNG.PRA's recent share price of $25.41, this dividend works out to approximately 2.21%, so look for shares of DLNG.PRA to trade 2.21% lower — all else being equal — when DLNG.PRA shares open for trading on 2/2/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.85%, which compares to an average yield of 7.58% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLNG.PRA shares, versus DLNG:
Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are up about 2%.
Also see: VMW Price Target
RTX MACD
Funds Holding SC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.