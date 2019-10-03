Cash Dividend On The Way From Dollar General (DG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/19, Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 10/22/19. As a percentage of DG's recent stock price of $157.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DG's low point in its 52 week range is $98.08 per share, with $162.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.48.

In Thursday trading, Dollar General Corp shares are currently trading flat on the day.

