DLR.PRL

Cash Dividend On The Way From Digital Realty Trust Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

March 12, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

On 3/14/24, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 3/28/24. As a percentage of DLR.PRL's recent share price of $22.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of DLR.PRL to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when DLR.PRL shares open for trading on 3/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.65%, which compares to an average yield of 7.76% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

DLR.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are off about 0.1%.

