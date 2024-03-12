Cash Dividend On The Way From Digital Realty Trust Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are off about 0.1%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: SBRA Stock Predictions
CERS Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding PMX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.