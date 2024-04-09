Cash Dividend On The Way From Diana Shipping Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

On 4/11/24, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5547, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of DSX.PRB's recent share price of $26.79, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of DSX.PRB to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DSX.PRB shares open for trading on 4/11/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.29%, which compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of DSX.PRB shares, versus DSX:

Below is a dividend history chart for DSX.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5547 on Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :

In Tuesday trading, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DSX) are off about 0.7%.

