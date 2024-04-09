Cash Dividend On The Way From Diana Shipping Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for DSX.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5547 on Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :
In Tuesday trading, Diana Shipping Inc's 8.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: DSX.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DSX) are off about 0.7%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: MBFIO Historical Stock Prices
THCBU Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding DFUV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.