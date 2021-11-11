Cash Dividend On The Way From DHT Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/21, DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 11/23/21. As a percentage of DHT's recent stock price of $6.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DHT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.95 per share, with $7.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.24.

In Thursday trading, DHT Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

