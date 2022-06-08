Cash Dividend On The Way From Devon Energy (DVN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.27, payable on 6/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $77.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 6/10/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.05 per share, with $79.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.48.

In Wednesday trading, Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

