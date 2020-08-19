Cash Dividend On The Way From Deluxe (DLX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/20, Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 9/8/20. As a percentage of DLX's recent stock price of $29.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Deluxe Corp to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when DLX shares open for trading on 8/21/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.90 per share, with $54.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.78.

In Wednesday trading, Deluxe Corp shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

