Cash Dividend On The Way From Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/23/19, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4025, payable on 11/14/19. As a percentage of DAL's recent stock price of $54.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Delta Air Lines Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when DAL shares open for trading on 10/23/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $45.08 per share, with $63.4369 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.44.

In Monday trading, Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.