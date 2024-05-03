Cash Dividend On The Way From Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/24, Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.07, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of DKL's recent stock price of $40.08, this dividend works out to approximately 2.67%, so look for shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP to trade 2.67% lower — all else being equal — when DKL shares open for trading on 5/7/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DKL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.50 per share, with $58.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.20.

In Friday trading, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.