Cash Dividend On The Way From Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock

On 4/20/23, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CYCCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 5/1/23. As a percentage of CYCCP's recent share price of $16.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of CYCCP to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when CYCCP shares open for trading on 4/20/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.94%, which compares to an average yield of 8.42% in the "Drugs & Pharmaceuticals" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYCCP shares, versus CYCC:
Below is a dividend history chart for CYCCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.15 on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CYCCP) is currently up about 6.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CYCC) are up about 12.2%.
