Cash Dividend On The Way From CSW Industrials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/23, CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 2/10/23. As a percentage of CSWI's recent stock price of $129.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSWI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSWI's low point in its 52 week range is $96.03 per share, with $144.0204 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.40.

In Tuesday trading, CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

