Cash Dividend On The Way From Costamare (CMRE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/17/20, Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 2/5/20. As a percentage of CMRE's recent stock price of $10.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Costamare Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when CMRE shares open for trading on 1/17/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.61 per share, with $10.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.62.

In Wednesday trading, Costamare Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

