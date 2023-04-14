Cash Dividend On The Way From Costamare (CMRE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/18/23, Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.115, payable on 5/5/23. As a percentage of CMRE's recent stock price of $10.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Costamare Inc to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when CMRE shares open for trading on 4/18/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.553 per share, with $16.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.09.

In Friday trading, Costamare Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

