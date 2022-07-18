Cash Dividend On The Way From Costamare (CMRE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/20/22, Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.115, payable on 8/8/22. As a percentage of CMRE's recent stock price of $11.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Costamare Inc to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when CMRE shares open for trading on 7/20/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.64 per share, with $18.0122 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.22.

In Monday trading, Costamare Inc shares are currently up about 3.2% on the day.

