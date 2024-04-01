Cash Dividend On The Way From Corteva $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 4/3/24, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.125, payable on 4/25/24. As a percentage of CTA.PRB's recent share price of $73.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of CTA.PRB to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when CTA.PRB shares open for trading on 4/3/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.14%, which compares to an average yield of 6.10% in the "Materials" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CTA.PRB shares, versus CTVA:

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are off about 0.1%.

