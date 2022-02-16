Cash Dividend On The Way From Continental Resources (CLR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/22, Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 3/4/22. As a percentage of CLR's recent stock price of $54.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CLR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.61 per share, with $60.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.70.

In Wednesday trading, Continental Resources Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

