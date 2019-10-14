Cash Dividend On The Way From Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/16/19, Compass Diversified Holdings (Symbol: CODI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 10/24/19. As a percentage of CODI's recent stock price of $19.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of Compass Diversified Holdings to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when CODI shares open for trading on 10/16/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CODI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CODI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.60 per share, with $20.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.57.

In Monday trading, Compass Diversified Holdings shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.