Cash Dividend On The Way From Compass Diversified (CODI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/18/23, Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 10/26/23. As a percentage of CODI's recent stock price of $18.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of Compass Diversified to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when CODI shares open for trading on 10/18/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CODI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CODI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.32 per share, with $22.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.42.
In Monday trading, Compass Diversified shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
Institutional Holders of FTHM
MKTX YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.