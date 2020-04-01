Cash Dividend On The Way From Commercial Metals (CMC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/20, Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 4/20/20. As a percentage of CMC's recent stock price of $15.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Commercial Metals Co. to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when CMC shares open for trading on 4/3/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.76 per share, with $24.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.46.

In Wednesday trading, Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently off about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.