Cash Dividend On The Way From CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C

On 9/28/23, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 10/15/23. As a percentage of CMS.PRC's recent share price of $19.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of CMS.PRC to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when CMS.PRC shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.30%, which compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRC shares, versus CMS:
Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:
In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are off about 1.9%.
