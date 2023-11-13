Cash Dividend On The Way From Clarivate Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024

On 11/14/23, Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 (Symbol: CLVT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.3125, payable on 12/1/23. As a percentage of CLVT.PRA's recent share price of $28.39, this dividend works out to approximately 4.62%, so look for shares of CLVT.PRA to trade 4.62% lower — all else being equal — when CLVT.PRA shares open for trading on 11/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 18.34%, which compares to an average yield of 18.33% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLVT.PRA shares, versus CLVT:

Below is a dividend history chart for CLVT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.3125 on Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024:

In Monday trading, Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 (Symbol: CLVT.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLVT) are off about 1.4%.

