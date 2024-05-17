Cash Dividend On The Way From Chord Energy (CHRD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/24, Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.94, payable on 6/5/24. As a percentage of CHRD's recent stock price of $178.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of Chord Energy Corp to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when CHRD shares open for trading on 5/21/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHRD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRD's low point in its 52 week range is $140.02 per share, with $190.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.03.

In Friday trading, Chord Energy Corp shares are currently off about 1.8% on the day.

