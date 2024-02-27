Cash Dividend On The Way From Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 2/29/24, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 4/1/24. As a percentage of CIM.PRA's recent share price of $21.61, this dividend works out to approximately 2.31%, so look for shares of CIM.PRA to trade 2.31% lower — all else being equal — when CIM.PRA shares open for trading on 2/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.22%, which compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM.PRA shares, versus CIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 0.6%.

