Cash Dividend On The Way From Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are off about 0.6%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: DDS Historical Stock Prices
NI Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CLOD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.