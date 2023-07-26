Cash Dividend On The Way From Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

On 7/28/23, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.2031, payable on 8/15/23. As a percentage of CSSEP's recent share price of $12.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of CSSEP to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when CSSEP shares open for trading on 7/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 18.39%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSSEP shares, versus CSSE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CSSEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2031 on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) is currently off about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CSSE) are up about 1.4%.

