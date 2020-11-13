Cash Dividend On The Way From Chevron (CVX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/20, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.29, payable on 12/10/20. As a percentage of CVX's recent stock price of $81.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of Chevron Corporation to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when CVX shares open for trading on 11/17/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $51.60 per share, with $122.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.27.

In Friday trading, Chevron Corporation shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

