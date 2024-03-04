Cash Dividend On The Way From Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/6/24, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.575, payable on 3/26/24. As a percentage of CHK's recent stock price of $82.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when CHK shares open for trading on 3/6/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHK's low point in its 52 week range is $69.68 per share, with $91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.94.

In Monday trading, Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

