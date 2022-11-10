Cash Dividend On The Way From Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 12/1/22. As a percentage of CHK's recent stock price of $100.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when CHK shares open for trading on 11/14/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHK's low point in its 52 week range is $56.75 per share, with $107.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.16.
In Thursday trading, Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.
