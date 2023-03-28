Markets
CHMI.PRA

Cash Dividend On The Way From Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

March 28, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

On 3/30/23, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5125, payable on 4/17/23. As a percentage of CHMI.PRA's recent share price of $21.69, this dividend works out to approximately 2.36%, so look for shares of CHMI.PRA to trade 2.36% lower — all else being equal — when CHMI.PRA shares open for trading on 3/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.45%, which compares to an average yield of 8.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRA shares, versus CHMI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5125 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CHMI.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are down about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

