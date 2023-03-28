Cash Dividend On The Way From Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 3/30/23, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5125, payable on 4/17/23. As a percentage of CHMI.PRA's recent share price of $21.69, this dividend works out to approximately 2.36%, so look for shares of CHMI.PRA to trade 2.36% lower — all else being equal — when CHMI.PRA shares open for trading on 3/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.45%, which compares to an average yield of 8.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRA shares, versus CHMI:
Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5125 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are down about 0.3%.
