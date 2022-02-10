Cash Dividend On The Way From CF Industries Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/22, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 2/28/22. As a percentage of CF's recent stock price of $73.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CF's low point in its 52 week range is $42.43 per share, with $75.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.55.

In Thursday trading, CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

