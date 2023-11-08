Cash Dividend On The Way From Central Securities (CET)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/23, Central Securities Corporation (Symbol: CET) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $1.65, payable on 12/21/23. As a percentage of CET's recent stock price of $36.50, this dividend works out to approximately 4.52%, so look for shares of Central Securities Corporation to trade 4.52% lower — all else being equal — when CET shares open for trading on 11/10/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CET's low point in its 52 week range is $33.01 per share, with $37.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.50.
In Wednesday trading, Central Securities Corporation shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
