Cash Dividend On The Way From CDK Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/18/21, CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 6/30/21. As a percentage of CDK's recent stock price of $52.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CDK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDK's low point in its 52 week range is $38.44 per share, with $55.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.15.

In Wednesday trading, CDK Global Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

