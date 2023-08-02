Cash Dividend On The Way From Carriage Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1125, payable on 9/1/23. As a percentage of CSV's recent stock price of $31.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSV's low point in its 52 week range is $22.71 per share, with $41.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.77.

In Wednesday trading, Carriage Services, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

