Cash Dividend On The Way From Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/22, Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.54, payable on 6/1/22. As a percentage of CSL's recent stock price of $241.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSL's low point in its 52 week range is $178.73 per share, with $275.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $240.47.

In Thursday trading, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

