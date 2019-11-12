Cash Dividend On The Way From Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B

On 11/14/19, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: COF.PRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/2/19. As a percentage of COF.PRP's recent share price of $25.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of COF.PRP to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRP shares open for trading on 11/14/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.86%, which compares to an average yield of 5.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRP shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B :

In Tuesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: COF.PRP) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.

