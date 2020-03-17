Cash Dividend On The Way From Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/19/20, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (Symbol: CNQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.425, payable on 4/1/20. As a percentage of CNQ's recent stock price of $9.62, this dividend works out to approximately 4.42%, so look for shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to trade 4.42% lower — all else being equal — when CNQ shares open for trading on 3/19/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.58 per share, with $32.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.82.

In Tuesday trading, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares are currently down about 6.8% on the day.

