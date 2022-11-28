Cash Dividend On The Way From California Resources (CRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2825, payable on 12/16/22. As a percentage of CRC's recent stock price of $44.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of California Resources Corp to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when CRC shares open for trading on 11/30/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.95 per share, with $51.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.02.
In Monday trading, California Resources Corp shares are currently off about 3.1% on the day.
