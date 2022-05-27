Cash Dividend On The Way From California Resources (CRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/22, California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 6/16/22. As a percentage of CRC's recent stock price of $44.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.91 per share, with $50.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.85.

In Friday trading, California Resources Corp shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

