Cash Dividend On The Way From Broadcom (AVGO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/19/21, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $3.60, payable on 3/31/21. As a percentage of AVGO's recent stock price of $471.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Broadcom Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when AVGO shares open for trading on 3/19/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVGO's low point in its 52 week range is $155.67 per share, with $495.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $470.98.

In Wednesday trading, Broadcom Inc shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

