Cash Dividend On The Way From Brighthouse Financial 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

March 07, 2023 — 01:36 pm EST

On 3/9/23, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4125, payable on 3/27/23. As a percentage of BHFAP's recent share price of $25.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of BHFAP to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when BHFAP shares open for trading on 3/9/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.43%. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHFAP shares, versus BHF:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4125 on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

BHFAP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are off about 1.9%.

