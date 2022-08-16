Cash Dividend On The Way From Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 8/26/22. As a percentage of MNRL's recent stock price of $29.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Brigham Minerals Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when MNRL shares open for trading on 8/18/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MNRL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNRL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $33.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.18.

In Tuesday trading, Brigham Minerals Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

