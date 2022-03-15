Cash Dividend On The Way From Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/22, Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 3/25/22. As a percentage of MNRL's recent stock price of $24.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of Brigham Minerals Inc to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when MNRL shares open for trading on 3/17/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MNRL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNRL's low point in its 52 week range is $13.66 per share, with $28.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.24.

In Tuesday trading, Brigham Minerals Inc shares are currently down about 2.4% on the day.

